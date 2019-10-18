3 dead in DavSur town after strong quake

By Carina Cayon

DAVAO CITY, Oct. 17 (PIA) – A five-year old girl, a mother, and her nine-month old son from the municipality of Magsaysay, Davao del Sur, were confirmed dead shortly after the magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck last night.

Magsaysay LGU information officer Anthony Allada said the girl identified as Christine Roda was in their kitchen when their sink collapsed towards her and badly hit her head at the time of the tremor.

The LGU ambulance immediately brought Christine to a hospital in Bansalan town, but was declined admission. Then right away she was transported to Gonzales Hospital in Digos City where she was declared dead on arrival, Allada disclosed.

He bared that a family of five from a remote and mountainous area in Barangay Malawanit was buried in a landslide which occurred shortly after the earthquake. The father and two young kids were rescued later.

Allada lamented that the mother and her baby were the last to be retrieved, but were already dead. He said the mother was cuddling her baby when found by the rescue team.

The father who was identified as Joyjoy Lakay and his two children were brought to National Hospital in Digos City for proper medication.

As of 7:00 a.m. today, Allada reported that 21 residents mostly from the poblacion were injured and were brought to different medical facilities in Bansalan and Digos City. Some suffered from bruises and lacerations on their feet, and an arm of one victim was severed when the concrete wall of their house collapsed over him.

He said most residents in the poblacion were shocked and traumatized after the earthquake, and some were referred to hospitals in Digos City and Davao City for proper medical attention.

Some residents also would not want to go back yet to their homes because of fear of the aftershocks.

Allada disclosed that several aftershocks were felt after the first quake until 4:00am today.

He said several houses in the poblacion were totally and partially damaged. He said Mayor Arthur Davin declared the suspension of work and classes in all levels, both public and private.

The mayor also instructed that no one is yet allowed to go inside the municipal hall as they will still assess the big damage of the exterior of the building.

A new vehicle donated by the Department of Agriculture to the LGU was also severely damaged.

Allada bared that Mayor Davin has called for an emergency meeting early this morning at the Incident Command System set up at the function hall of the LGU.

Meanwhile, Davao del Sur Governor Douglas Cagas has ordered the suspension of work and classes in all levels, both public and private, due to the occurrence of magnitude 6.3 earthquake that hit the province last night and caused damages to properties, injuries to residents and three casualties.

Davao del Sur provincial information officer Hiru Gustavo Undalok said Cagas is set to preside an emergency meeting of a composite team at 9:00am today at the incident command center at the provincial capitol.

Undalok said that the governor has instructed qualified engineers for the inspection of structures and has called on all establishments to report damages to the incident command center.

He mentioned that Digos City Mayor Josef Cagas has started making rounds in the city to check on the impact of the quake to establishments and to the residents since last night. (PIA-XI/Carina L. Cayon / Photo by Magsaysay LGU Information Officer Anthony Allada)