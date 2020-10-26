28 houses damaged by tornado in Guimbal town

By Lilibeth A. French

ILOILO CITY, Oct. 24 (PIA) - - Some 28 houses were damaged by tornado that hit a village in Guimbal, Iloilo on late afternoon of October 23.

Guimbal Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officer Grace Villaspin said four houses were totally damaged while 24 others were partially damaged, all made of light materials, as indicated in the damage assessment conducted 11 a.m. today, October 24.

The tornado struck around 5 p.m. following heavy rains that started around 4:30 p.m. in Brgy. Cabubugan, Guimbal.

Villaspin said some trees were uprooted and fell onto houses. No injuries were reported.

The local government unit of Guimbal headed by Mayor Oscar Garin provided food packs to affected families.

One family evacuated at the barangay health center, the identified evacuation center of the village, while the other affected families opted to stay in their neighbors or relatives. (JBG/laf/PIA6-Iloilo)