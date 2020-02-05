27 FRs, PLGU renew partnership for livelihood program

By Juliet B. Saley

BONTOC, Mountain Province, Feb. 4(PIA) -- Twenty-seven former rebels(FRs) in the province renewed on January 30 their partnership with the provincial government for their availment of the rebel returnee livelihood program.

The FRs together with their respective barangay chairmen signed a memorandum of agreement with the provincial government represented by Gov. Bonifacio C. Lacwasan, Jr. extending the program for this year effective February 1.

Each FR will receive a monthly honorarium of P5,500 based on the actual working days in exchange to community service she/he renders in her/his community as a forest guard, reforestation worker, road maintenance man, community worker and other jobs as maybe agreed upon. These FRs are directly supervised by their respective barangay captains,

Now on its ninth year since it started in 2011, the program which is implemented through the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office, continues to support the FRS in their integration into the mainstream of the society and serving as stepping stone for a better life.

This year the provincial government tapped the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority to offer special skills training to the FRs for them to have a bigger chance of improving their livelihood.

Lacwasan urged the FRs to be sincere in performing their jobs as he assured the provincial government will allocate a budget for this program because they are aware of its importance on the life of the beneficiaries and their families.(JDP/JBS-PIA CAR, Mountain Province)