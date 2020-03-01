239 Displaced Families in North Cotabato Evacuation Center Receive Core Relief Items

Since tragedy struck the province of Cotabato when a series of earthquakes devastated the province in late 2019, hundreds of families remain displaced to date. In Pacheco IDP Camp, Brgy. Malabuan, Makilala, North Cotabato, 239 families, roughly 1,159 individuals, are still seeking refuge in the evacuation center. These families are no longer able to return to their homes because their areas of residence have been declared as “no build zone” as a result of the disasters. Hence, over a thousand of individuals continue to experience the challenges and instability of living as evacuees.

Through the Mindanao Protection Project (MPP), CFSI distributed Core Relief Items (CRIs) to these 239 families in Pacheco IDP Camp on 25 February 2020. The CRIs include plastic tarpaulins, sleeping mats, fleece blankets, hygiene kits, and polyester mosquito nets. The CRIs are standard life-saving aid items that aim to immediately alleviate the suffering of persons affected by humanitarian disasters.

The MPP is implemented by CFSI in partnership with UNHCR. It aims to address the immediate protection needs of people affected by armed conflict and facilitates the rapid integration and rehabilitation of IDPs and returnees in Central and Northern Mindanao, and island provinces through the implementation of QIPs and protection monitoring trainings.

