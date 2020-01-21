23 Milisya ng Bayan yield in Abra

By Christian Allister G. Tubadeza

SALLAPADAN, Abra, Jan. 21 (PIA) -- Twenty three Milisya ng Bayan members here have voluntarily returned to mainstream society through the collective efforts of the municipal local government unit (MLGU), the municipal police station and punong barangays.

To start their reintegration process, the MLGU organized a meeting between the returnees, the local officials and the Cordillera Police Regional Office (PRO-Cor) at the Municipal Legislative Hall in Brgy. Gangal, Sallapadan.

The meeting was attended by PRO-Cor Director PBGen. Israel Ephraim Dickson, Abra Police Provincial Office Director PCol. Alfredo K. Dangani, Sallapadan Mayor Garde Cardenas, Vice Mayor Nenita Cardenas, the Sangguniang Bayan members and barangay officials.

Mayor Garde Cardenas lauded the returnees for heeding to the unending call of LGU for them to return to the folds of the society, and to live normally with their families.

PRO-Cor Director Israel Ephraim Dickson explained that the returnees will be evaluated and categorized whether they are regular members or contact persons in order to identify the appropriate assistance or incentives that may be given them.

The returnees can be successfully integrated through the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (ECLIP) after their evaluation by the PNP and AFP. The returnees, he said, can avail of various programs and free training services of government offices.

He also assured appropriate security for the returnees during their reintegration process.

Dickson recognized the role of the LGUs in fighting insurgency by mobilizing barangay officials especially in the farthest communities to engage with the people, to communicate the programs of the government and to persuade rebels to return to the mainstream in line with Executive Order 70 or the Duterte Administration’s whole of nation approach to end local communist armed conflicts in the country. (JDP/CAGT – PIA CAR, Abra)