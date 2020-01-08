2,244 sacks of rice out for ‘Ursula’ relief operation

By Alex Lumaque

ROXAS CITY, Capiz, Jan. 7 (PIA) – The National Food Authority (NFA) Provincial Office has released 2,244 sacks of rice from December 26 to January 3 in view of the relief operations in the aftermath of typhoon Ursula devastation in Capiz.

“All the releases are well-milled NFA local rice,” said NFA – Capiz Information Officer Christie M. Hari-on, adding that enough supply of rice is guaranteed because NFA has conducted a milling operation last month.

The leading relief food item was released to local government units, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Office of Civil Defense and some private organizations.

Based on NFA’s Jan. 3 inventory, there are 33,483 bags of rice and 259,008 bags of palay at its local warehouses.

Hari-on noted that there is also a stable supply of commercial rice in the market which is within the suggested retail price.

The prevailing price of regular milled commercial rice is at P33.00 to P35.00 per kilogram; a well – milled commercial rice ranges from P39.00 to P41.00 a kilogram, while the NFA rice is still sold at P27 per kilogram.

The typhoon has affected 117,388 families which are estimated at 527,065 individuals from 334 affected barangays based on the Jan. 7 morning report from the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

It also left five deaths based on Provincial Health Office initial report. (JBG/AAL/PIA Capiz)