2021 Typhoon Rai (Odette), Situation Report #04, 30 December 2021

Overview

Sixteen NetHope Members are present in the affected areas to conduct needs assessments and distribute emergency supplies. Power and internet connectivity are sorely needed for humanitarian organizations to provide assistance and coordinate their efforts and for the affected communities to communicate with their loved ones. As of this report, NetHope received additional requests for two sites bringing the total connectivity requests to 12 sites throughout Caraga, Southern Leyte, Cebu, Central Visayas, and Negros Occidental. In addition, the Emergency Telecommunications Cluster (ETC) has requested support from NetHope to provide telecommunications equipment. On December 28, NetHope deployed an Emergency Response Coordinator to the Philippines to conduct further assessment of connectivity requests and coordinate provision of support with NetHope Members and other humanitarian organizations.

NetHope is prepared to launch a disaster response for Typhoon Rai (Odette). Scale and scope of the response depend upon member requests for connectivity, funding, and technical resources. NetHope continues to work through its Members, the ETC, local organizations, and service providers to understand equipment and technical expertise needs and supply. NetHope is launching a funding appeal for its response to Typhoon Rai (Odette).

As of December 29, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) reports1 a total of 1.4 million families or 5.4 million individuals were affected by Typhoon Rai (Odette) in 7,017 barangays (villages) in Regions V, VI, VII, VIII, IX, X, XI, XII, MIMAROPA, and Caraga. Figure 1 illustrates potentially damaged structures and buildings in the City of Carcar and San Fernando municipalities, Cebu province, and Region VII.

While the government successfully conducted preevacuation of areas in the path of the typhoon, there remains 577,276 people displaced according to DSWD.