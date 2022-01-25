200,793 individuals served with clean and potable water through Red Cross water tankers

Philippine Red Cross (PRC) distributed more than four million liters of clean water to Typhoon Odette (International name: Rai) affected residents in Cebu, Bohol, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, Surigao del Norte, Siargao, Palawan, Agusan del Norte, and Iligan.

PRC Chairman and CEO Sen. Dick Gordon said that it is important to provide swift assistance in water distribution to places with limited to no supply of clean water to prevent waterborne diseases such as diarrhea, cholera, typhoid fever, and other diseases caused by dirty water.

Through PRC’s Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) unit, PRC can promote hygiene, provide access to water, and sanitation facilities in long-term programming.

PRC reported that it distributed 4,472,242 liters of water to 200,793 individuals since the start of Typhoon Odette Operations. Chairman Gordon said that water collected by PRC is cleaned in the water treatment unit before being loaded into the water tankers for distribution and public consumption.

“We need to restore the lifelines immediately in every area na naapektuhan ng Bagyong Odette. Hanggang ngayon, marami pa rin ang walang access sa malinis na tubig kaya naman patuloy ang Red Cross sa pamamagitan ng 16 water tankers na nakadeploy upang patuloy ang pagibigay ng tubig,” Chairman Gordon said.

“Full force ang ating water tankers. Mayroon kami sa Negros Occidental, isa sa Negros Oriental, lima sa Cebu, tatlo sa bohol, dalawa sa Surigao, mayroon din kami sa Siargao, Palawan, at Southern Leyte. Magpapadala pa muli tayo ng dalawa pa sa Surigao upang mas marami ang ating matulungan,” Gordon added.

PRC distributed 1,173,250 liters of water in Cebu, 810,000 liters in Bohol, 564,894 liters in Negros Occidental, 364,038 liters in Negros Oriental, 393,760 liters in Surigao del Norte, 449,369 liters in Siargao Island, 338,000 liters in Palawan, 5,340 liters in Agusan del Norte, and 13,610 liters in Iligan.

PRC water tankers are vital to the country’s need to promote proper hygiene and provide access to clean water to prevent diseases like cholera, diarrhea, dysentery, hepatitis A, and typhoid. To date, PRC has 22 water tanker units nationwide, ready to provide clean and potable water in times of disaster, calamity, and conflict.