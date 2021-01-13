2,000 typhoon victims receive aid from Sen. Go team in SurSur

TANDAG CITY, Surigao del Sur, Jan. 13 (PIA) -- Some 2,000 residents of Surigao del Sur received aid from President Rodrigo Duterte distributed by the office of Senator Lawrence Christopher “Kuya Bong” Go team on January 7 and 8.

The residents are victims of landslides and flash floods due to Tropical Depression Vicky, which made its first landfall in Davao Oriental but wreaked havoc in neighbouring areas, including some parts of Caraga region.

On January 7, the outreach team of Senator Go arrived in San Miguel and Barobo towns to provide the assistance. Senator Go’s presence was expected but due to the inclement weather condition, the said official was not able to visit the two towns. However, he delivered his message via a video call during the distribution.

“Humihingi po ako ng paumanhin sa inyo diyan sa Surigao Sur. Gusto ko talagang pumunta sa inyo at gusto ko talagang Makita kayo ulit at makiramay ngunit hindi kami nakalipad,” said Go as he talk to the people via video call.

The official has assured that the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte is always doing the best for the welfare of the people.

“Ganun pa man, makakaasa po kayo na ginagawa ng gobyerno ang lahat para maiahon kayo mula sa inyong dinaranas. Magtiwala kayo dahil kapakanan ninyo ang inuuna naming,” Senator Go said.

On January 8, the team has visited the municipalities of Tago and Tagbina to deliver the same aid.

Apart from representatives from concerned line agencies, attending the event were Provincial Governor Alexander Pimentel and municipal officials of Barobo and San Miguel towns.

Following the health protocols, the team has provided the facemasks and face shields to the attendees that occupied half of the venue capacity in two separate events. The participants were provided with meals, relief goods, and medicine packs with vitamins. The beneficiaries also received cash assistance worth P3,000 each from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Representatives from the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), and Technical Education, Skills, and Development Authority (TESDA), Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) also joined the activity and conducted an assessment for the potential beneficiaries for their skills training and livelihood programs while the national Housing Authority (NHA) assessed beneficiaries for their housing program and possible relocation grants.

The team also conducted a raffle draw. Some winners received shoes while others received bicycles, which can be used as their mode of transportation for work since mobility remains a problem in most areas. Others also won tablets, which can be used by learners for their classes.

Meanwhile, Senator Go has lauded the local officials of the province as he recognized the invaluable support as they performed their jobs and dedication to serve their constituents. In support to their local projects, the budget for the construction of the multi-purpose buildings in Barangay Portlamon, Hinatuan, and Barangay Maglambing in Tagbina will be funded this year through Senator’s Go effort.

On December, the onslaught of Tropical Depression Vicky caused heavy rains devastated the flood-prone areas and landslide occurred, resulting in seven fatalities and one missing, per reports gathered from the local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices (DRRMOs). (DMNR/PIA-Surigao del Sur)