04 Feb 2020

2 flood control projects in Isabela near completion

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 03 Feb 2020 View Original

By Merlito G. Edale, Jr.

CITY OF ILAGAN, Isabela, Feb. 3 (PIA) – Two more flood control projects of the Department of Public Works and Highways - 4th District Engineering Office (DPWH – 4TH DEO) is nearing completion.

Engr. Edmund De Luna, 4th DEO head, said the two projects are located at Batal, Santiago City and at Dumawing, Jones.

De Luna said the government has allocated P20.458 million for Batal flood control and P39.803 million for Dumawing with a length of 151 meters and 359 meters, respctively.

He said the two flood control projects are constructed to prevent flooding by blocking water influx to roads and residential areas during heavy rains.

“These projects will surely protect the lives and properties of the resident in times of typhoons and flooding,” De Luna said.

He said both projects started in June 2019 and presently nearing completion with the Batal Flood Control already at 91.20%, while the Dumawing Flood Control currently has 60.50% accomplishment rate. (ALM/MGE/PIA-2/Isabela)

