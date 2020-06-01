17.5-M families in PH received SAP assistance

By Shaine Mae R. Nagtalon

OZAMIZ CITY, Misamis Occidental, May 29 (PIA)--The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) reported during the Laging Handa Network Briefing, May 29 that they have already served 17.57 million qualified families for the Social Amelioration Program (SAP).

DSWD Secretary Rolando Bautista said, “As of last night, May 28, the total amount distributed to beneficiaries reached 99.32 billion pesos to 17.57 million beneficiaries of SAP.

About 97.64 percent of the 18 million target beneficiaries were able to receive the emergency subsidy.

There are 1,510 local government units (LGUs) which already completed the SAP distribution out of the 1,634 LGUs nationwide. About 774 LGUs have submitted and completed the liquidation report.

Bautista added that the LGUs which have fully complied with the requirements can expect to receive the second tranche of the emergency assistance as directed by the national government.

In the region, DSWD-10 is at 99.54 percent completion of SAP disbursement serving 625,824 families or 99.56 percent of total target families. Total disbursement for the region is already P3.75 billion.

Latest distribution was on May 21 with 886 families served from 2 LGUs with P5.3 million disbursement. (SMRN/PIA Misamis Occidental)