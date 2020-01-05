12 Communist Terrorists yielded while on ceasefire

DAVAO CITY- Localized Peace Initiatives in eastern Mindanao continuously take their gains after 12 members of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) and six Miltiang Bayan in Eastern Mindanao surrendered in different instances while ceasefire is in effect.

Fourteen hours after the ceasefire was effected on December 23, 2019 three CTG personalities being monitored in San Fernando, Bukidnon voluntarily surrendered to a local Negotiating Team composed of local officials, tribal leaders and representative from the business sector.

They yielded in Matupi, San Fernando, Bukidnon and were turned over to 88IB for the conduct of custodial debriefing. The Negotiating Team identified the surrenderees as: Alias SAM known to be a Team Leader of a vertical unit in Bukidnon; Alias EN-EN a Supply Officer and the wife of Alias SAM; Alias DANNY another Team Leader of the same vertical unit.

On the other hand six Milisya ng Bayan (MB) members from Sitio Tambo, Brgy Binicalan San Luis, Agusan del Sur voluntarily surrendered to 26th Infantry Battalion, San Luis PNP and Municipal Task Force-ELCAC San Luis late afternoon of December 23, 2019. A CTG Medic in Panabo City identified as ANGEL surrendered in the morning of December 24, 2019 through the initiative of Congressman Allan Dujali and Governor Edwin Jubahib of Davao Norte.

In New Bataan, Davao De Oro, a member of an Organizing Committee in Davao City identified as alias BOBBY yielded to 66th Infantry Battalion in the morning of December 25, 2019 bringing along with him his 9mm pistol. In the morning of December 26, 2019, three members of the CTG being monitored in Surigao Del Sur were surrendered by Local Officials in Bislig, Surigao Del Sur to 75th Infantry Battalion.

They were identified as: Alias EJ a Political Guide in the CTG; Alias AZAD and Alias Mylyn both elements of the CTG in the said area. The three surrendered with them the following firearms: two AK47 rifles and one M16A1 rifle.

In a separate instance on December 26, 2019 Community leaders yielded another four CTG members being monitored in Sta Cruz, Davao Del Sur to the joint elements of the Davao Sur Police Office and 39th Infantry Battalion in Sitio Mainit, Brgy Sibulan, Sta Cruz, Davao Del Sur. They were identified as Alias ABETH, a Medical Staff of the CTG previously being monitored in the said area; Aliases JHAZEN, RAMBO, and GOCO all elements of the same group.

They brought with them one M14 Rifle; one M1 Garand Rifle and one M16 Rifle; and Medical paraphernalias. Meanwhile, Lt. General Felimon T. Santos Jr., Commander of Eastern Mindanao Command attributed the cascade of surrender to the effectiveness of the Local Peace Initiatives of the different Local Government Units.

"With this cascade of surrender we see the effectiveness of the local peace initiatives being pursued by the different LGUs. We hope that the academe, the religious sector and other members of the community will channel their initiatives and support these peace endeavors of the different LGUs so that we can all together work for a peaceful environment," Lt Gen. Santos Jr. said. (PR-EMC PA)