110 indigenous peoples, former rebels in Gingoog to undergo training on raising organic chicken

By Louise Franche J. Hortelano

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Oct. 1 -- The Technical Education Skills and Development Authority (TESDA) has enrolled 110 indigenous peoples (IPs) and former rebels (FRs) in Barangay Eureka and nearby barangays in Gingoog City to a community-based skills training.

Provincial Director Miraluna N. Baje-Lopez and Mr. Gerry Constantino Quiblat of TESDA-Misamis Oriental led the enrollment activity during the Launching/Activation of the Misamis Oriental Task Force – End Local Communist Armed Conflict (MOTF-ELCAC) in Operationalizing E.O. 70 and Convergence Areas for Peace and Development (CAPDev) Program held September 26 at Sitio Moya, Barangay Eureka, Gingoog City.

The launching highlighted the convergence and commitments of local government units and the various government agencies in providing relevant services and projects to alleviate poverty and improve the socio-economic welfare of the residents.

Seventy-five (75) of the beneficiaries will be trained on Raising Organic Chicken (leading to Organic Agriculture Production NC II) for three batches at 25 per batch. The remaining 35 shall be accommodated to a different set of training within this year.

The first batch already started on September 3o with Kinoguitan National Agricultural School as the training provider. Each participant is given two (2) hens and one (1) rooster as starter breeding stock.

After the skills training, the provincial offices of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) will provide entrepreneurship and other enterprise-based training and opportunities, as well as livelihood financial assistance to the skills trained graduates, respectively.

The scheme of delivering these services is in line with the Value Chain Programming concept of the Poverty Reduction, Livelihood and Employment (PRLE), a TESDA-led cluster under E.O. 70 and CAPDev. (TESDA-10/PIA10)