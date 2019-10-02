02 Oct 2019

110 indigenous peoples, former rebels in Gingoog to undergo training on raising organic chicken

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 01 Oct 2019 View Original

By Louise Franche J. Hortelano

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Oct. 1 -- The Technical Education Skills and Development Authority (TESDA) has enrolled 110 indigenous peoples (IPs) and former rebels (FRs) in Barangay Eureka and nearby barangays in Gingoog City to a community-based skills training.

Provincial Director Miraluna N. Baje-Lopez and Mr. Gerry Constantino Quiblat of TESDA-Misamis Oriental led the enrollment activity during the Launching/Activation of the Misamis Oriental Task Force – End Local Communist Armed Conflict (MOTF-ELCAC) in Operationalizing E.O. 70 and Convergence Areas for Peace and Development (CAPDev) Program held September 26 at Sitio Moya, Barangay Eureka, Gingoog City.

The launching highlighted the convergence and commitments of local government units and the various government agencies in providing relevant services and projects to alleviate poverty and improve the socio-economic welfare of the residents.

Seventy-five (75) of the beneficiaries will be trained on Raising Organic Chicken (leading to Organic Agriculture Production NC II) for three batches at 25 per batch. The remaining 35 shall be accommodated to a different set of training within this year.

The first batch already started on September 3o with Kinoguitan National Agricultural School as the training provider. Each participant is given two (2) hens and one (1) rooster as starter breeding stock.

After the skills training, the provincial offices of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) will provide entrepreneurship and other enterprise-based training and opportunities, as well as livelihood financial assistance to the skills trained graduates, respectively.

The scheme of delivering these services is in line with the Value Chain Programming concept of the Poverty Reduction, Livelihood and Employment (PRLE), a TESDA-led cluster under E.O. 70 and CAPDev. (TESDA-10/PIA10)

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.