11 towns declared dengue outbreak in Cagayan Valley

By Oliver T. Baccay

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Cagayan, Aug 13 (PIA) -- In response to the declaration of dengue outbreak in the 11 towns in the region, members of the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC) here are recommending that these towns br declared under a state of calamity.

Sharlyn Barangan of the Department of Health (DOH) Region 2's Regional Epidemiology Surveillance Unit (RESU) said, that based from the five-year analysis of the department, 11 towns in the region have reached the dengue epidemic threshold level.

The towns include Alcala, Solana, and Sto. Niño towns in Cagayan province; Quirino, Dinapigue, Divilacan, Tumauini and Roxas toewns in Isabela province; and Aglipay, Saguday and Cabarrougis towns in Quirino province.

However, Barangan clarified that the towns are pockets of outbreak in the region and there is no outbreak yet for the regional level.

For his part, Civil Defense Regional Director Dante Balao who is also the RDRRMC chair said, through declaring a state of calamity that these towns can use their quick response fund (QRF).

"We need to recommend declaration of red alert status and state of calamity so that the LGUs can use their calamity fund to eliminate dengue cases,” Balao said.

Balao added that the department has already augmented logistics of the provincial LGUs in the amount of P57.66 million to implement measures to eliminate dengue cases.

The council, accoridng to Balao, will issue declaration of red alert status to the 11 towns as well as those towns which are about to reach the epidemic threshold to establish counter measures to address dengue epidemic.

Dr. Leticia Cabrera, assistant regional director, said all hospitals and rural health units were already alerted on the epidemic status.

She said hospitals were encouraged to establish dengue lane and activate their hospital epidemiology surveillance unit to look into dengue cases brought to the hospitals.

Dr. Romulo Turingan, chief of the Local Health Support Division said, the department have already launched several initiatives to advocate for the eradication of dengue cases to include the 4 o’clock habit of search and destroy in the communities, provision of insecticides in the LGUs and treated screens in public schools and intensified education and information dissemination to the public.(MDCT/OTB/PIA 2-Cagayan)