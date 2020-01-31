103 public schools in Tabuk receive first aid kits

By Larry T. Lopez

CITY OF TABUK, Kalinga, Jan. 30 (PIA) -- All 103 public elementary and secondary schools in the city received first aid kits from the city government under its Disaster Resiliency Program.

Benedicto Annogui of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) said next in the target list of distribution are the 42 barangays of Tabuk.

Each kit contains digital thermometer, Kelly forcep, surgical scissor, bandage scissor, ice bag, hot water bag, elastic bandage, cotton balls, cotton applicator, micropore tape, gauze pad, rolled gauze, band aids, burn ointment, povidone iodine, alcohol, hydrogen peroxide and sterile gloves.

First aid lectures and demonstrations and earthquake simulation drills are also conducted during the distribution. Personnel of the Bureau of Fire Protection joining the activity also give lectures on fire prevention, and inspect electrical wires and proper fire exits.

Annogui said these are parts of the local government disaster preparedness efforts in case of emergency. (JDP/LL-PIA CAR, Kalinga)