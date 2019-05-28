World Bank might activate insurance for Peru worth up to US$200 million

13:36 | Lima, May. 28.

Economy and Finance Minister Carlos Oliva on Tuesday informed that —within 20 days— it will be determined if the World Bank activates a catastrophe insurance for Peru worth up to US$200 million.

As is known, a major quake measuring 8.0 on the Richter Scale hit Loreto region last Sunday at 2:41 AM.

The movement was felt in Lima, Piura, Lambayeque, La Libertad, Cajamarca, Loreto, Junin, San Martin, as well as in neighboring countries Ecuador, Colombia, and Brazil.

"The WB has a period of up to 20 days to review the parameters in order to determine if it will activate the purchased insurance," the official explained.

These parameters include the earthquake's intensity, location, and depth, among other factors.

He went on to add if the conditions stipulated in the contract are met, then Peru can get a refund.

Parameters

Likewise, Oliva considers that —according to preliminary information— the parameters are complied with.

In 2018, Peru secured a catastrophe insurance protection that covers earthquake-induced damages worth up to US$200 million.

Furthermore, the Minister explained the reconstruction can begin now, as the laws allow that.

For that reason, the assessment of regional and local authorities from the affected areas is needed.

(END) SDD/RGP/DTK/MVB

Published: 5/28/2019