WFP Peru Country Brief, September 2022

In Numbers

USD 2.6 m delivered as cash-based transfers

USD 4.9 m six months (October 2022 – March 2023) net funding requirements, representing 27 percent of total

40,443 people assisted* in September 2022

Operational Updates

• As part of its emergency operation, WFP assisted 17,986 established and in-transit migrants in eight regions with cash-based transfers (CBT) through Western Union and vouchers redeemable in selected stores for food and personal hygiene articles.

• In Lima, WFP supported 989 beneficiaries at 66 ollas comunes (community-led food canteens that temporarily arise in times of crisis) with CBT so they can purchase nutritious food.

• WFP provided humanitarian logistics services nationwide to transport 764 mt of food and non-food items on behalf of 16 partners, including the Government and the National Institute of Civil Defence, benefiting 275,628 people.

• WFP trained 160 community health workers (83 percent women and 17 percent men) on nutrition practices for reducing anaemia, nutrition counselling and malnutrition screening approaches. Community health workers then conduct home visits to promote healthy food and nutrition practices, measure mid-upper arm circumference of children under 5 to identify malnourished children or those at risk who are referred to clinics.

• To support the Government’s initiative of rice fortification, WFP trained 16 technicians from public institutions such as the ministries of health, agriculture and production, farmers organizations, and technical institutes from Lambayeque, San Martin and Lima on good commercialization practices of fortified rice. The technicians will then replicate the trainings and target smallholder producers.