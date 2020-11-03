WFP Peru Country Brief, September 2020

In Numbers

USD 5.2 m six months net funding requirements

1,363 people assisted

Operational Updates

• The COVID-19 state of emergency has been extended until 31 October 2020. Only three provinces nationwide remain in targeted quarantine.

• As of September, WFP's logistics support to the Government reached over 290,000 people. An estimated eight percent were Venezuelan migrants.

• Three WFP advisors are working at INDECI to provide specialized technical assistance in supplementary feeding, logistics and policy making and public management.

• 337 Venezuelan migrants and vulnerable local population affected by the COVID-19 crisis benefited from WFP's cash-based response.

• WFP continues resuming its direct field level implementation. Wiñantsik Project provided training to community agents on good nutritional practices to reduce anaemia and PROSAN Project trained smallholder farmers on how to prepare organic fertilizers.

• Eight schools in Sechura successfully joined the virtual learning groups initiated last month with three schools in Ventanilla. These are spaces where teachers can improve their nutrition capabilities, enhance the management of digital tools and create an emotional support network to deal with the crisis.

• WFP activated a joint communication campaign with the Ministry of Health to promote good health and nutrition practices in the COVID-19 context. This massive campaign includes 50 billboards in Lima with key nutrition, hygiene, physical activities and smart purchasing tips.

• WFP presented its emergency response and programmatic adaptation to the COVID-19 context to the Peruvian Canadian Chamber of Commerce and to the Minister, Vice minister and General Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Mines.

• The Peruvian Cooperation Agency and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs organized a virtual meeting with Ministries and international organizations to articulate efforts for the COVID-19 response and recovery phase. WFP presented its emergency response and committed its efforts to continue cooperating with the Government.