WFP Peru Country Brief, October 2020

In Numbers

USD 7.6 m six months net funding requirements

17,392 people assisted

Operational Updates

• The COVID-19 state of emergency has been extended until 30 November 2020.

• As of October, 2,390 mt of humanitarian assistance have been distributed nationwide among migrant and local population through WFP’s logistics support.

• 17,392 people affected by the COVID-19 crisis have benefited from WFP's cash-based response implemented through cooperating agreements with Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society (HIAS), Ayuda en Acción and Plan International to assist Venezuelan migrants in Lima and Callao (88 percent of the total beneficiaries) and direct assistance to local population in Ancash and Sechura. Specific communications material was developed to provide key nutrition information to guide the beneficiaries’ food purchases.

• WFP helped develop national guidelines on disaster risk management for the five most relevant social programmes of the Ministry of Inclusion and Social Development (MIDIS).

• WFP provided technical support to the region of Tumbes to update its Emergency Preparedness Capacity Index (EPCI).

• Over 300 government and non-government officers participated in a webinar organized by WFP to commemorate the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction.

Participants discussed how to promote good disaster risk governance and analysed the COVID-19 emergency response.

• WFP commemorated World Food Day with an agroecological fair coordinated with the municipality of Sechura, and a food contest in Ancash to promote the consumption of healthy local products.

• As distance learning continues due to COVID-19 restrictions, WFP shared nutritional tips for a healthy breakfast as part of its support for the “Learning at Home” platform of the Ministry of Education.