WFP Peru Country Brief, October 2019

Nutrition Stakeholder and Action Mapping

The Secretariat of the UN Network for SUN (Scaling Up Nutrition) led a mission to Peru for the preparation of the national Nutrition Stakeholder and Action Mapping. The mission included workshops and training with multidisciplinary technical personnel from different sectors to identify the key criteria for the development of the mapping exercise, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Promotion of Food and Nutritional Security in Sechura – PROSAN

Since 2015, WFP and Fospibay (Social Fund for the Bayovar Project) implemented the Food and Nutritional Security Programme in Sechura – the PROSAN project. The project model improved the capacities of the most vulnerable people and their institutions to promote food security and prevent anaemia and chronic malnutrition in children in the province of Sechura, Piura. In October 2019, WFP Peru and Fospibay renewed their partnership for three additional years to transfer the project model over to the actors themselves through capacity strengthening locally, regionally and on a communal scale within the Province of Sechura to ensure its sustainability. The second phase will benefit 6,000 people (incl. pregnant and lactating women and school-age children) as well as 1,800 families with livelihoods training, 120 district and municipal government officials, and 100 community leaders.

Rice Fortification

With WFP support, the Regional Government of Lambayeque carried out a workshop with 45 local journalists on the role of the media in reducing malnutrition and on how rice fortification can prevent anaemia. Likewise, an informative roundtable with the private sector (millers, rice producers and suppliers) and regional government institutions was organized to disseminate information on the benefits of fortified rice and promote its production.