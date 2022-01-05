WFP Peru Country Brief, November 2021

In Numbers

Operational Updates

Regional alert levels and movement restrictions due to COVID-19 have been extended until 12 December 2021.

WFP assisted 60,256 people through its emergency operation for Venezuelan migrants and refugees and host communities.

The Government of Peru jointly with 8 countries signed the pact for a “Great Alliance for Nutrition and Zero Hunger in LAC”. This high-level commitment was convened within the framework of “Innovation 4 Nutrition” organized by WFP Colombia.

The Ministry of Development and Social Inclusion enacted the Directive “Emergency Response Actions of the Complementary Food Programme Programme (PCA)”. WFP provided technical support to develop this shock responsive social protection regulation.

WFP actively engaged in the “16 days against gender-based violence” campaign through messages via its Twitter account and internal communication channels.

WFP launched the second season of the radio soap opera “La Sangre Llama”. This is a strategy for social and behaviour change broadcast on five local radio stations in Sechura. The programme promotes healthy eating habits and provides parenting guidance.

WFP’s PROSAN project organized Integral Health and Nutrition Fairs in coordination with the local municipalities of Rinconada Llicuar and Bellavista in Sechura. Children of 0 to 59 months accessed primary health care services, while local smallholder farmers were able to directly sell their products.

WFP’s Country Director was invited to the forum “Towards a Food Rescue Law” organized by the National Congress. WFP shared its food rescue experience linked to its logistics support operation.