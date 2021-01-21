WFP Peru Country Brief, November 2020

In Numbers

USD 3.4 m six months net funding requirements

1,039 people assisted

Operational Updates

The COVID-19 state of emergency has been extended until 7 March 2021.

WFP subscribed cooperating agreements with the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society (HIAS), Ayuda en Acción, Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA),

World Vision and UN AIDS to scale-up its food assistance to Venezuelan migrants.

WFP presented strategies and alternatives to reduce childhood anaemia in the Annual Conference of Executives (CADE). The CADE talks foster a coordination space with toplevel private sector partners compromised with Zero Hunger.

WFP Peru conducted the first Nutrition Stakeholder and Action Mapping exercise in the region that will serve as a baseline for decision-making to strengthen nutrition multi-sectorality and scale-up. This exercise was published by the UN Network for Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN).

The WFP Country Director was invited to Acuerdo Nacional to present our recommendations for the country’s new Zero Hunger Plan, which include expansion of cash-based transfers in social protection, support for family farming, approval of the rice fortification law and innovative digital mechanisms.

As part of the joint WFP/PAHO-WHO intervention in Ancash, 900 community health agents received biosecurity kits to support their direct work with families. This includes home-visits complemented with a communications campaign to promote food security and nutrition.

Through its PROSAN Project, WFP provided materials and basic equipment to 18 health centres in Sechura to improve the quality of assistance provided to pregnant and lactating women and children aged 0 to 59 months.