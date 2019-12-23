WFP Peru Country Brief, November 2019

In Numbers

USD 31 M Total requirements

Operational Updates

Award-winning “Cocina con Causa” WFP celebrated two successful seasons of the “Cocina Con Causa”, TV show produced in partnership with the Peruvian Government, the Institute of Radio and Television of Peru (TV Peru) and the producers 360+1.

Mr. Miguel Barreto, Regional Director and Ms. Tania Goossens, Country Director in Peru, hosted the “Cocina con Causa Award Event” and handed trophies to the Government of Peru, TV Peru and 360+1. The Peruvian Government, along with key partners from the civil society and UN agencies, were also recognized for their technical assistance to the TV programme.

The “Cocina con Causa Award Event” ceremony was attended by 150 people and special guests from the ministries of Health, Development and Social Inclusion, Culture and Environment, as well as by leading companies, international organizations, academia, media, and our star chefs and the Women of Iron from Ventanilla.

First edition of the Early Childhood Development Forum

The RPP Group—Peru’s largest media corporation— organized the first edition of the Early Childhood Development Forum in alliance with the private sector, academia, civil society and international organizations.

This forum seeks to inform and raise awareness on the importance of child development and its impact on the future of children and to motivate the commitment of social key actors in improving the conditions of nutrition, education and growth of early childhood in Peru.

WFP Peru participated in the panel “The childhood bases” portraying nutrition as paramount for the development of intellectual, social and emotional capacities in early childhood.

Simulation Exercise

WFP Peru participated as a special guest in the earthquake and tsunami simulation exercise carried out by the National Council for Disaster Risk Management (CONAGERD). The exercise aimed at strengthening the coordination capacity of national institutions and organizations and train them in the use of response protocols.

During the exercise, WFP led and co-led the clusters on food security, logistics, telecommunications and protection.

The opportunity was harnessed to test the implementation of the applications developed by WFP regarding damage and needs assessment and humanitarian aid management

Disaster Preparedness

ECHO The WFP-led project on protection and integration of vulnerable population against disaster risk was launched along with OCHA, UNDP, IOM and UNFPA. The project is financed by the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid (ECHO). It aims at strengthening the capacities of the Peruvian Government at a national and subnational level in disaster risk reduction, social protection and socioeconomic integration of host communities and Venezuelan migrants to reduce vulnerability.