WFP Peru Country Brief, May 2022

In Numbers

USD 722,757 of cash-based transfers made*

USD 10.2 m six months (June – November 2022) net funding requirements, representing 46% of total

16,311 people assisted* in May 2022

*Preliminary figures

Operational Updates

WFP assisted 16,311 people through its emergency operation for migrants, refugees, and host communities. As a result of the operation that began in August 2021 and ended in May 2022, WFP reached 125,433 people in seven regions with USD 16 million in cash-based transfers (CBT).

In May, WFP launched a new phase of the emergency operation initially delivering CBT to in-transit migrants in Tacna in collaboration with its cooperating partner, Adventist Development and Relief Agency.

WFP provided transportation services to distribute 3,957 mt of humanitarian assistance (food and non-food items) nationwide in coordination with the National Institute of Civil Defense and local and international non-government organizations.

USAID’s Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance approved USD 2.6 million to continue working in food assistance in Peru through the direct support of ollas comunes (community-led food canteens that temporarily arise in times of emergencies).

In Sechura and Huaraz, WFP continues providing technical assistance in agroecological and climate resilient production and strengthening the network of community agents who conduct home visits to promote healthy food and nutrition practices, and monitor the nutritional status of children under 5. Also, WFP will finalize screening for anaemia and chronic malnutrition to evaluate the effects of projects on children’s nutritional status.

Following the commitments assumed by the Government of Peru at the IX Regional School Feeding Forum organized by WFP Colombia, WFP is working with the National School Feeding Programme on a proposal to pilot hot meals in schools in Cajamarca.