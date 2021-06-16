WFP Peru Country Brief, May 2021

In Numbers

USD 24.7 million six months net funding requirements

4,550 people assisted in May

Operational Updates

• Regional alert levels and movement restrictions have been extended until 20 June 2021.

• WFP assisted 4,550 people through its emergency operation for Venezuelan migrants and refugees and host communities in Lima, Callao, La Libertad,

Arequipa, Tumbes and Sechura.

• WFP Peru participated in the WFP Innovation Bootcamp to find nutrition solutions in Latin America. The team proposed a nutrition app to promote healthy eating habits among Venezuelan migrants and refugees in Peru.

• WFP presented its successful programmatic adaptation to respond to the COVID-19 crisis in a session of the United Nations Economic and Social Council.

• The National Congress “Zero Hunger Special Commission” invited WFP to present its work during an official session. During this high-level dialogue, WFP shared recommendations for the implementation of the initiative “Zero Hunger” with key policymakers.

• WFP participated in the session “Prioritizing school feeding services: Peruvian proposal” coordinated by the Ministry of Development and Social Inclusion as part of the “Evaluation Week” organized by the Global Evaluation Initiative.

• WFP’s Prosan Project supported the organization of an agroecological fair in the district Cristo Nos Valga in Sechura. This space promotes smallholder farmers direct linkage with consumers facilitating people’s access to nutritious products at competitive prices.

• The Ministry of Development and Social Inclusion launched the study “Vulnerability to food insecurity by department, province and district” developed with WFP’s technical support. The study provides relevant statistics to inform Zero Hunger policymaking.