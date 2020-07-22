WFP Peru Country Brief, May 2020

In Numbers

USD 16.3 m six months net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• The COVID-19 state of emergency has been extended until 30 June 2020.

• WFP joined forces with PAHO/WHO to strengthen the government's technical capacities and response to the health emergency. Through a USD 5.7 million private sector funding, public health interventions will be supported along with food assistance to vulnerable communities in quarantine in the Ancash region.

• Through internal funding mechanisms, WFP will launch an initial COVID-19 emergency food assistance intervention addressed to an estimated 14,000 individuals, mainly vulnerable Venezuelan migrants. Funds will also support logistics augmentation activities to be directly coordinated with the National Institute of Civil Defence (INDECI).

• WFP provided specialized technical assistance to the Ministry of Social Development for the formulation of operational protocols to guide the nationwide reopening of community kitchens.

• WFP supported INDECI to develop a specific COVID-19 module as part of the National Emergency Response Information System.

• WFP is planning an Emergency Food Security Assessment in Ancash and Sechura. The survey will focus on households with pregnant and lactating women and children aged 0 to 59 months. Results will inform programming to contribute to the redesign required to adjust ongoing projects to the new COVID-19 context.

• QALIWARMA, the National School Feeding Programme, participated in an exchange of experiences organized by WFP Colombia to share best practices on the design and implementation of school feeding policies.

• WFP Peru is part of WFP's global Innovation Accelerator. As part of the initiative, an app that directly links female local producers with markets will be developed.

• In coordination with the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Social Development, WFP finalized the study "Analysis and Proposal of Transfer Mechanisms for Food Assistance to People with TB." Findings provide more effective and less costly alternatives for specialized assistance to this vulnerable group.