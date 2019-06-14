WFP Peru Country Brief, May 2019

In Numbers

USD 13.3 m overall requirements

Operational Updates

Global School Feeding Meeting

School Feeding and Social Protection

Nutritionists of WFP Peru participated in the Global School Feeding meeting held in Rome, 14-16 May, 2019. During the meeting, Lena Arias, nutrition officer, spoke of the importance of transitioning school feeding programmes a food approach to a powerful component of social protection systems with a focus on human and social development.

Therefore, WFP is discussing with staff of Peru’s national school feeding program “Qaliwarma” a widening the focus of the programme, its contribution to human capital development, health and nutrition, and the strengthening of social protection systems.

WFP-generated evidence incorporated in national policy

WFP supports programs in Ventanilla (Lima) and Sechura (Piura), both of which have demonstrated success in the reduction of anemia and stunting. WFP has presented this evidence to the Government, jointly with lessons learned and systematization of both interventions, which stand out for community participation and family support. These activities have served as an example for the Government to include it into the Municipal Incentives Program through the so-called "Goal 4", to promote adequate nutrition, and prevention and reduction of anemia. Through this program, 865 districts have received funds to promote household visits by community volunteers or social actors, to improve dietary habits.

Cocina con Causa

Cocina con Causa, the TV show developed by WFP in partnership with the Government of Peru to contribute to the national fight against malnutrition, has been awarded the Excellence Award: Reality Programming by IndieFest 2019.