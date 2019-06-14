14 Jun 2019

WFP Peru Country Brief, May 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 May 2019
preview
Download PDF (492.76 KB)

In Numbers

USD 13.3 m overall requirements

Operational Updates

Global School Feeding Meeting
School Feeding and Social Protection

Nutritionists of WFP Peru participated in the Global School Feeding meeting held in Rome, 14-16 May, 2019. During the meeting, Lena Arias, nutrition officer, spoke of the importance of transitioning school feeding programmes a food approach to a powerful component of social protection systems with a focus on human and social development.

Therefore, WFP is discussing with staff of Peru’s national school feeding program “Qaliwarma” a widening the focus of the programme, its contribution to human capital development, health and nutrition, and the strengthening of social protection systems.

WFP-generated evidence incorporated in national policy

WFP supports programs in Ventanilla (Lima) and Sechura (Piura), both of which have demonstrated success in the reduction of anemia and stunting. WFP has presented this evidence to the Government, jointly with lessons learned and systematization of both interventions, which stand out for community participation and family support. These activities have served as an example for the Government to include it into the Municipal Incentives Program through the so-called "Goal 4", to promote adequate nutrition, and prevention and reduction of anemia. Through this program, 865 districts have received funds to promote household visits by community volunteers or social actors, to improve dietary habits.

Cocina con Causa

Cocina con Causa, the TV show developed by WFP in partnership with the Government of Peru to contribute to the national fight against malnutrition, has been awarded the Excellence Award: Reality Programming by IndieFest 2019.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.