WFP Peru Country Brief, March 2019

the “Saberes Productivos” programme was identified as a successful case with high potential to be implemented in El Salvador;

an alliance of institutions from Peru and El Salvador to exchange knowledge and information was created;

a cooperation channel on social protection issues between both countries was established.

Next steps include the development of a proposal to finance the second phase of South-South cooperation and a field visit by the Peruvian Government to El Salvador to witness the implementation of a programme similar to “Saberes Productivos” in the municipality of Nahuizalco in El Salvador.