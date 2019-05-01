WFP Peru Country Brief, March 2019
In Numbers
USD 13.25 m overall requirements
Operational Updates
- South-South cooperation sessions on social protection between the Ministry of Development and Social Inclusion (MIDIS) of Peru and the Technical and Planning Secretariat of the Presidency (SETEPLAN) of El Salvador have been concluded.
Between June and December 2018, a series of teleconferences were held in addition to a visit to Peru to learn about the country’s social protection programmes.
Among the main findings and outcomes:
the “Saberes Productivos” programme was identified as a successful case with high potential to be implemented in El Salvador;
an alliance of institutions from Peru and El Salvador to exchange knowledge and information was created;
a cooperation channel on social protection issues between both countries was established.
Next steps include the development of a proposal to finance the second phase of South-South cooperation and a field visit by the Peruvian Government to El Salvador to witness the implementation of a programme similar to “Saberes Productivos” in the municipality of Nahuizalco in El Salvador.
In March, WFP provided technical assistance to the Ministry of Agriculture to improve the Food Price and Market Information System in Peru. The technicians learned to use KoBoCollect, an application developed to collect data on food prices.
WFP participated in the Peruvian Roundtable for the Fight against Poverty (MCLCP). Several specialists from the public and private sector advocated for the importance of nutrition and healthy food in schools.