WFP Peru Country Brief, June 2021

In Numbers

USD 26.3 million six-month net funding requirements

Operational Updates

Regional alert levels and movement restrictions have been extended until 11 July 2021.

WFP finalized an assessment of cooperating partners to continue with its emergency operation for Venezuelan migrants and refugees and host communities. Cash transfers to beneficiaries will resume in July.

WFP participated in the “National Food System Summit Dialogues” where representatives from various sectors gathered to discuss a common path to reach “Zero Hunger” in Peru. This event was organized by the Government in partnership with FAO, IFAD and WFP’s technical assistance.

WFP’s Wiñantsik project finalized the implementation of a biodigester and an animal blood processing centre in San Pedro de Chana district in Ancash. The inauguration was coordinated with the local municipality.

WFP's Prosan project installed its first drip irrigation system in the Cristo Nos Valga district in Sechura. This will help improve food security and nutrition by facilitating the production and consumption of nutritious food.

WFP participated in the webinar “Importance of Nutrition for Childhood Development” organized by the Andean Health Organization - Hipólito Unanue Agreement that brings together policymakers from Bolivia, Colombia, Chile,

Ecuador, Venezuela and Peru.

The Regional Government of Lambayeque announced the inclusion of fortified rice as a key policy for the fight against anaemia and malnutrition. This is the result of a sustained advocacy process that WFP has been supporting in the region.