WFP Peru Country Brief, June 2020

In Numbers

USD 11 m six months net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• The COVID-19 state of emergency has been extended until 31 July 2020. However, the quarantine will continue only in seven regions and for children under the age of 14 and adults over the age of 65 nationwide.

• WFP distributed 900 hygiene and protection kits in Sechura and 3,700 in Ancash in coordination with national and local authorities. This is part of WFP’s reprioritization of field interventions.

• WFP started the focalization of participants for its cash-based intervention in Ancash using SCOPE, the corporate beneficiary's targeting and registration tool. Recently recruited local staff received specific training, including biosecurity protocols to guarantee their safety.

• Two WFP advisors are working at the National Council of Ministers to support the Government with the distribution of food to 200,000 vulnerable families in Lima and Callao.

• WFP actively participated in the Acuerdo Nacional discussions to analyse the way forward to jointly address the threats of hunger and malnutrition. These threats have reappeared as collateral impacts of the economic slowdown triggered and deepened by the lockdown measures.

• WFP facilitated the participation of the Director of Qali Warma at an international social protection webinar to discuss how the national school feeding programmes in LAC have adapted to the current COVID-19 crisis.

• WFP participated in the forum "Anaemia: how to deal with this increasing risk" organized by IPAE, a private business association that brings together high-level representatives from the private sector and academia.

• WFP organized a Food Assistance in Emergencies webinar to support capacity strengthening for INDECI and regional governments. This included a presentation of the Peru Information Hub.