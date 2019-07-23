WFP Peru Country Brief, June 2019

In Numbers

Operational Updates

Healthy eating habits in schools

WFP continued to work closely with the Ministry of Education on the design of a pilot project in public schools to promote healthier eating habits in the efforts to reduce child malnutrition, in particular overweight and obesity among the school-age children. The proposal is being developed with the participation of the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Development and Social Inclusion, FAO, PAHO and UNICEF.

The project aims as well to improve teachers’ knowledge related to nutrition and encourage the implementation of school gardens, emphasizing its educational role.

Social and Behavior Change Communication Strategy

WFP Peru is developing various communication strategies related to the implementation of the rice fortification policy, the national multisectoral plan to reduce anaemia with WFP recommendations, improvements in the school feeding program for a healthy diet and prevention of obesity. Meetings were held with representatives of the National School Feeding Program Qaliwarma, the Ministry of Development and Social Inclusion and the Ministry of Health, among others.

Healthy nutrition in communities

WFP is working with the Ministry of Health and with the Round Table for the Fight Against Poverty, to improve the implementation of the “Goal 4”. This initiative developed by the Government provides incentives to municipalities and health centers, and promote community volunteer’s household visit for children under one to prevent and reduce anaemia.

Shock-responsive Social Protection

Meaningful negotiations were held this month with the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) and with the Office of U.S Foreign Disaster Assistance (OFDA) to define two projects: