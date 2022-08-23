WFP Peru Country Brief, July 2022

IN NUMBERS

USD 689,052 delivered as cash-based transfers

USD 6.0 m six months (August 2022 – January 2023) net funding requirements, representing 43% of total

16,804 people assisted* in July 2022

Preliminary figures

Operational Updates

• As part of its emergency operation, WFP assisted 11,729 established and in-transit migrants in eight regions with digital cashbased transfers (CBT) through cash remittance and prepaid cards. WFP plans to expand the CBT programme to three additional regions, reaching eleven regions.

• To determine the average cost of the basic needs of the target populations, WFP and the International Rescue Committee, presented the roadmap for updating the Minimum Expenditure Basket and conducting a joint income and expenditure gap analysis.

• WFP provided humanitarian logistics services nationwide to transport 983 mt of food and non-food items on behalf of 12 partners, including the Government of Peru and the National Institute of Civil Defense.

• WFP supported 5,073 beneficiaries living in 66 ollas comunes (community-led food canteens that temporarily arise in times of crisis) in Lima with CBT to assist with food purchases. Besides delivering CBT, WFP also provided 760 kitchen kits contributing to food safety. Furthermore, WFP provided logistics services to transport fresh food, rescued by a local food bank to be redistributed to low-income households, benefiting 45,107 people in the same ollas comunes.

• The country office received a contribution of 2.6 million to support the expansion of ‘food rescue operations elsewhere in Peru to support food-insecure populations.

• To ensure cooperating partners follow WFP guidelines on protection and accountability to affected populations, WFP trained partners on gender, protection and food systems.

• In Sechura and Huaraz, WFP continues supporting the production of foods effective at reducing anaemia and strengthening the community agents who conduct home visits to promote healthy food and nutrition practices and monitor the nutritional status of children under 5.