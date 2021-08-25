WFP Peru Country Brief, July 2021

In Numbers

USD 18.8 million six-month net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• Regional alert levels and movement restrictions have been extended until 22 August 2021.

• WFP conducted preparatory workshops with cooperating partners to resume the cash transfer operation for Venezuelan migrants and refugees and host communities.

• WFP activated its social media outlets to position the Food Systems Pre-Summit through engaging content on trending topics like rice fortification, smart purchasing tips and good value recipes.

• WFP expressed its congratulations on the Bicentennial of the Independence of Peru celebrated on 28 July 2021 and renewed its commitment to continue working for an equal, inclusive, integrated, and sustainable country.

• WFP published the cookbook “ZERO HUNGER: Recipes and tips for a stronger Peru.” This joint initiative was developed with the private sector to help achieve Sustainable Development Goal 2 (zero hunger). The cookbook gathers 67 nutritious and low-cost recipes collected from “Cocina con Causa,” WFP’s flagship TV programme and from local interventions in Ventanilla and Sechura.

• WFP’s Country Director inaugurated an agricultural training centre in Sechura during her field visit to the Prosan project. She also held meetings with local authorities and community leaders and participated in the reopening of a community kitchen specialized in food preparation for children.

• WFP’s Prosan project supported the organization of an agroecological fair in Bellavista de la Union in Sechura. These spaces promote smallholder farmers direct linkage with consumers and facilitates consumers access to nutritious products at competitive prices. As a side event, first care services were provided for children aged 0 to 59 months. This included haemoglobin sampling, anthropometrical measurement, vaccination and iron supplementation.

WFP participated in the event “Fortified rice: strategy to reduce anaemia” organized by the National Health Institute to commemorate its 125th anniversary. The occasion furthered positioned fortified rice as a key example of national policies that contribute to reduce malnutrition.

• The chatbot Agrochatea received the 2021 Good Public Management Practices award from the organization Ciudadanos al Día. The chatbot was developed by the Ministry of Agriculture and Irrigation with WFP’s technical assistance. Agrochotea provides real time market prices to producers, traders and consumers.