WFP Peru Country Brief, July 2019

Operational Updates

Behavior Change Communication Strategy

WFP and partners have agreed on a roadmap for the implementation of the communication strategy for the pilot project “Semilla”, which promotes healthier eating habits in the efforts to reduce child malnutrition, in particular overweight and obesity among school-age children. The pilot project is a joint effort between WFP, FAO, PAHO and UNICEF and the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Development and Social Inclusion.

Rice Fortification

Javier Sánchez, the RBP expert in rice fortification, visited Lambayeque with the WFP nutrition team to provide technical assistance and strengthen the strategy to promote the production of fortified rice. Lambayeque is a region located on the northern coast of Peru that has the most significant number of rice producers in the country.

Meetings were held with millers in order to identify opportunities and challenges for their sector.

New Partnership with Antamina

WFP signed a partnership agreement with Antamina to improve food security and reduce malnutrition in the region of Ancash. The initiative aims to enhance national policies and programs for children and pregnant women. Antamina is strongly committed to the sustainable development in Peru.

Disaster Risk Management

The project “WFP Technical Assistance to Strengthen Peru's Social Protection System to respond to emergencies more effectively and reach the most vulnerable population” was approved by the Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance (OFDA/ USAID). This project seeks to extend social protection in different crises, giving priority to the most vulnerable population in the country.

The new National Emergency Operations Center (COEN) was inaugurated on July 18, allowing the Peruvian Government to improve its governance mechanisms during emergencies and strengthen national and sub-national institutions’ capacities to manage policies and programs. The new facility, funded by the Governments of China and Peru, includes state of the art communications for improved decision making and plans to establish a training center. WFP is providing technical support and guidance to COEN.