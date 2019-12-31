WFP Peru Country Brief, December 2019

In Numbers

New project in the Andean Region

WFP Peru and partner Antamina officially launched the project “Wiñantsik" (meaning "growing together" in the Quechua language). The project aims at promoting food security and preventing anaemia and chronic malnutrition in the Andean region of Ancash. "Wiñantsik” will benefit 889 pregnant women and 2,951 girls and boys under 5 years old.

The “Wiñantsik” launch was attended by 150 people and special guests from the Regional Government, Regional Directors of Health, Education and Agriculture, the Office of the Ombudsman, district mayors and the community.

Fortified Rice in Social Programmes

WFP Peru, the Ministry of Health and the Municipality of Lima organized the “Fortified Rice - Peru United Against Anaemia” event. The Vice Minister of Health and the Mayor of Lima joined the WFP Country Director to show their support to rice fortification. An information fair and tasting of fortified rice was also held with the participation of the Ministries of Development and Social Inclusion, Health,

Agriculture, the Regional Government of Lambayeque, the Municipality of Lima, milling companies that produce fortified rice, among others. Over 1200 people attended the event and were able to learn about rice fortification and to taste this product. The Municipality of Lima is promoting the consumption of iron-fortified foods (such as fortified rice) as a strategy to contribute to actions against anaemia in Metropolitan Lima by distributing the product in their social programmes.

Home Grown School Feeding

WFP provided technical assistance to local governments in Ayacucho on homegrown school feeding and advocated for public funds to be allocated to purchase vegetables in 2020.

Additionally, the regional bureau of agriculture in Ayacucho has incorporated the private business initiative that provides vegetables to schools into their agroecology programme to receive certification in good agricultural practices, resulting in better access to markets and better products for the schools.

Schools of Life

WFP along with eight governmental sectors produced guidelines to implement the project “Healthy Nutrition” aligned to the strategy "Schools of Life". During 2020 this tool is expected to be validated with the Regional Education Bureau and implemented in the WFP interventions (Ventanilla, Sechura and Ancash). Progress is being made in the national registration of kiosks, cafeterias and school canteens of public schools for monitoring and promote healthy nutrition.

Disaster Preparedness

On December 12 WFP led the food security, logistics, telecommunications and protection clusters during the National Humanitarian Network Simulation.

December 16-18 WFP met with authorities in the regions of Tumbes and La Libertad to present the project “Protection and integration of vulnerable population against disaster risk” which will be implemented in coordination with the European Commission Humanitarian Office (ECHO).

Promoting a healthy environment in schools

Three school nutrition fairs were carried out with support from the Peru-Korea Health Centre (a strategic partner, part of the Health Network of the Ministry of Health). The aim was to promote healthy nutrition habits, prevent overweight and obesity, and to provide comprehensive care to children in three primary schools.

The fairs have spaces on nutritional education where students share nutrition advices they have learnt among their peers. Students also prepare healthy meals to promote and share healthy recipes.

Strengthening capacities of school brigades

74 primary school teachers in Ventanilla (Callao) were trained to undertake nutritional assessments in schoolkids (measurement of height and weight), which are important aspects for obtaining an accurate nutritional diagnosis.

Likewise, 80 students from the School Brigades in Ventanilla were trained on the fundamental aspects of anaemia and in the consumption of local foods with high iron content through cooking demonstrations