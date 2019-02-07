07 Feb 2019

WFP Peru Country Brief, December 2018

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 07 Feb 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (438.79 KB)

In Numbers

USD 13 m overall requirements

Operational Updates

  • WFP held meetings with the Minister and Viceminister of the Ministry of Agriculture and Irrigation to discuss the Ministry’s engagement in the rice fortification strategy.
    The meeting was also attended by rice producers from the Amazon region to identify the challenges of rice production and how the Government can assist in overcoming these.
    The meeting with the Vice-minister looked to identify strategies to strengthen coordination between rice producers and millers.

  • One of the activities to improve the National School Feeding Program Qaliwarma includes supporting the Ministry of Social Development with the development of a communication strategy. To this end, WFP finalized an educational communication package, including audio-visual and printed materials addressed to school children, their parents and teachers.

  • In October, Peru held municipal and regional elections for the period 2019-2022. To ensure the continuity in the development of strategic and financial capacities for Shock Responsive Management, the National Institute of Civil Defense (INDECI), ESAN University and WFP Peru organized a workshop to train the new officials.

  • PCI Media has been a fundamental partner to design the innovative approach of Cocina con Causa. This month, a team from PCI joined WFP to review the progress of the platform, to identify opportunities of improvement and propose the next steps for the 3rd phase. Potential new elements were discussed to reach a greater audience and increase their engagement.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.