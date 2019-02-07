WFP Peru Country Brief, December 2018

In Numbers

USD 13 m overall requirements

Operational Updates

WFP held meetings with the Minister and Viceminister of the Ministry of Agriculture and Irrigation to discuss the Ministry’s engagement in the rice fortification strategy.

The meeting was also attended by rice producers from the Amazon region to identify the challenges of rice production and how the Government can assist in overcoming these.

The meeting with the Vice-minister looked to identify strategies to strengthen coordination between rice producers and millers.

One of the activities to improve the National School Feeding Program Qaliwarma includes supporting the Ministry of Social Development with the development of a communication strategy. To this end, WFP finalized an educational communication package, including audio-visual and printed materials addressed to school children, their parents and teachers.

In October, Peru held municipal and regional elections for the period 2019-2022. To ensure the continuity in the development of strategic and financial capacities for Shock Responsive Management, the National Institute of Civil Defense (INDECI), ESAN University and WFP Peru organized a workshop to train the new officials.