WFP Peru Country Brief, August 2022

In Numbers

USD 1.7 m delivered as cash-based transfers

USD 5.3 m six months (September 2022 – February 2023) net funding requirements, representing 28% of total

32,185 people assisted* in August 2022 *Preliminary figures

Operational Updates

• As part of its emergency operation, WFP assisted 26,627 established and in-transit migrants in eight regions with cash-based transfers (CBT) through cash via Western Union and vouchers redeemable in select stores for food and personal hygiene articles. WFP plans to expand support to three additional regions, reaching 11 regions.

• Migration flows at the northern and southern borders have increased. Consequently, WFP will target more migrants than planned.

• Since the cost of living is changing due to food inflation, WFP and the International Rescue Committee conducted a joint income and expenditure gap analysis to update the Minimum Expenditure Basket. Results will inform cash-based interventions’ transfer values.

• WFP supported 5,558 beneficiaries of 66 ollas comunes (community-led food canteens that temporarily arise in times of crisis) in Lima with CBT to assist with nutritious food purchases.

• WFP provided humanitarian logistics services nationwide to transport 1,602 mt of food and non-food items on behalf of 16 partners, including the Government and the National Institute of Civil Defence, benefiting 359,232 people.

• WFP trained 460 community health workers (47 percent women and 53 percent men) on nutrition practices for reducing anaemia, nutrition counselling and malnutrition screening approaches. Community health workers then conduct home visits to promote healthy food and nutrition practices, measure mid-upper arm circumference of children under 5 to identify malnourished children or at risk who are referred to clinics.

• WFP’s Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean visited Peru and held meetings with WFP staff, government counterparts, UNCT, private sector, international cooperation, and media. The visit highlighted the role of WFP in Peru, providing humanitarian assistance to save lives and working with the Government to advocate for and advise on policies that change them.