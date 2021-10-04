WFP Peru Country Brief, August 2021

In Numbers

US$ 21.5 million six months (September 2021-February 2022) net funding requirements

4,182 people assisted in AUGUST 2021

Operational Updates

• Regional alert levels and movement restrictions have been extended until 19 September 2021.

• WFP resumed its emergency operation for Venezuelan migrants and refugees and host communities. The operation will mainly cover Lima, Callao, La Libertad, Arequipa, Tumbes, Tacna, Cusco and Ica.

• WFP launched “Infochatea” a chatbot that facilitates access to FAQs about the cash transfer operation. This user-friendly operational improvement responds to the suggestions made by beneficiaries through the feedback mechanism.

• WFP provided “Social Protection Advice” to 22,000 Venezuelan households in Peru. This information campaign seeks to facilitate migrants and refugees’ access to services available for them.

• Peru approved a rice fortification law that promotes consumption of fortified rice. WFP provided technical advice to achieve this key milestone that supports the reduction of anaemia in the country.

• WFP’s Nuwa Tajimat project provided basic tools to 28 health centres to assess the nutritional status of pregnant women in the Amazon region.

• WFP’s Prosan project supported the organization of health campaigns in Sechura addressed to households with pregnant and lactating women and children aged 0 to 59 months. In addition, the project released outreach material to strengthen public engagement and provide key data on the project progress that can be easily shared through WFP Peru twitter account.

• Through the Wiñantsik project, three districts in Ancash benefit from a drip irrigation system that contributes to improving their food security and nutrition. They are now able to include fresh and nutritious products in their diet.

• WFP continues its logistics operation in coordination with INDECI and the Food Bank of Peru. Between January and August 2021, WFP has provided transportation services for the distribution of almost 5,200 mt of humanitarian assistance nationwide.