WFP Peru Country Brief, August 2018

Operational Updates

WFP was appointed Chairman of the Advisory Board that will provide technical support to the reorganizing commission of the National School Feeding Programme Qali Warma. The Advisory Board consists of experts from various United Nations agencies: WFP, FAO, World Bank, UNICEF and PAHO. As its first activity, the board will support a gap analysis and identify opportunities for improvement in the short, medium and long term. This report will inform the improvement plan for the School Feeding Programme.

• Based on the lessons learned from the emergency response after El Niño phenomenon at the beginning of 2017, WFP, together with INDECI presented a first draft of the "Guidelines for the formulation of rehabilitation plans". 50 officials of the central, regional and local government, as well as 20 officials from the private sector and civil society organizations validated this first version during a workshop. WFP advocated for the inclusion of shock – responsive social protection approach in the rehabilitation. This is a key aspect to avoid the deterioration of the food security and nutrition of the most vulnerable groups in emergencies.

• To expand WFP's local intervention in Ventanilla, data was collected in six new areas of the district.

For the initial situational analysis, information was collected on the prevalence of anaemia and chronic malnutrition in children under 5, socioeconomic conditions, and frequency of consumption of iron-rich foods. Once the most vulnerable children have been identified, the community approach model to fight anaemia will be replicated in coordination with the local and regional health network, and count on strong community participation of community counsellors. With this expansion, WFP will be supporting 14 areas in Ventanilla.

• On 20 August 2018, the second season of Cocina con Causa aired on the national TV channel. The show consists of 160 episodes and will be aired every day from Monday to Friday at 10:30am, following a thirty-minute magazine format combining expert opinions and recommendations with nutritious easy-to-make recipes and real stories of families who managed to fight malnutrition.