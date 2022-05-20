WFP Peru Country Brief, April 2022

In Numbers

USD 270,803 of cash-based transfers made*

USD 5.9 m six months (May–October 2022) net funding requirements, representing 70% of total

6,217 people assisted* in April 2022

Operational Updates

WFP assisted 6,217 people through its emergency operation for migrants and refugees and host communities. This included an operation for in-transit migrants in Tacna fully operated by WFP.

The Minister of Development and Social Inclusion and the Executive Director of the National School Feeding Programme participated in the “IX Regional School Feeding Forum” organized by WFP Colombia. WFP Peru will continue working alongside these government partners to further strengthen national school feeding policies.

WFP’s Deputy Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean visited the PROSAN project in Sechura. As part of WFP’s support, beneficiaries have implemented family gardens for self-consumption while also connecting to local markets to generate a sustainable source of income.

WFP’s first operation in the Amazon region, Nuwa Tajimat has been successfully finalized. This joint intervention with PAHO/WHO, UNFPA and UNAIDS reached 21,000 people through its maternal, sexual, and reproductive health, response to gender-based violence, HIV and prevention of sexually transmitted diseases, and nutrition counselling components.

WFP participated in the forum “Enterprises and their actions to reduce anaemia and malnutrition” organized by Perú Sostenible, a network of private sector enterprises committed to the SDGs.

WFP distributed 307 water tanks among ollas comunes1 in Lima, allowing for the adequately collection of water to prepare food for the most impoverished urban settlers.