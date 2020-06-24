WFP Peru Country Brief, April 2020

In Numbers

USD 19.6 m six months net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• The COVID-19 state of emergency has been extended until 24 May 2020.

• WFP Country Office established an Emergency response unit to strengthen the national humanitarian response. Specialized staff will facilitate the implementation of a new cash-based operation and coordinate the provision of key logistics services to directly support the National Institute of Civil Defence (INDECI). An additional USD 15.5 million will be required for this response. The budget has been revised accordingly.

• WFP’s signature programme “Cocina con Causa” successfully launched the social media campaign “Stay at Home, Cook at Home.” Recognized chefs and positive influencers shared their messages on Facebook and Instagram to promote healthy eating habits and hygiene as key preventive measures in times of COVID-19.

• After a meeting with the Ministry of Social Development to discuss cooperation priorities, WFP provided technical assistance for the formulation of operational protocols for community kitchens. This is part of a broader government strategy aimed at reactivating this social programme.

• A meeting between the Council of Ministers, the National School Feeding Programme Qali Warma and INDECI was held to define food assistance alternatives for population in the Amazon region. WFP was invited to provide its technical expertise. Food kits were chosen as a viable option. However, logistics remain a challenge as these areas are difficult to reach.

• A web repository with relevant information on food distribution in emergencies was launched. “Peru Information HUB” will facilitate access to technical guidelines for emergency food assistance and food security. This will contribute to strengthening capabilities among technical staff from local governments to improve beneficiary targeting processes.

• WFP also developed a document with technical guidelines for preparing a basic food basket that includes relevant information for its preparation and distribution. Recommendations are based on the average cost of a healthy diet.