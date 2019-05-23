WFP Peru Country Brief, April 2019
In Numbers
USD 13. 25 m overall requirements
Operational Updates
- Lauren Landis, WFP Director of Nutrition; Mauricio Adade, President DSM Latin America; and Fokko Wientjes, DSM Vice President of Nutrition, Emerging Markets & Food Systems Transformation, were in Peru to learn about the policies and strategies that WFP promotes with the Government. The delegation held meetings with a number of WFP partners from the Government and the private sector to learn more about the partnership and to identify new opportunities.
These meetings were very important to understand the positioning of WFP in policies related to anaemia prevention and control, chronic malnutrition, prevention and control of overweight / obesity, rice fortification and cooperation with the National School Feeding Program, Qali Warma. The delegation coincided with a visit to Peru by Gerda Verburg, Global Coordinator of the SUN Movement, who joined the team on a field visit to Ventanilla district, to learn about the innovative interventions to reduce malnutrition, carried out by WFP, Repsol and local authorities. They also attended a live recording of Cocina con Causa, the TV show that promotes good nutrition and food practices.
Thelma Alfaro from the Research and Teaching Institute on Nutrition and Health in Costa Rica travelled to Peru with the support of the WFP Peru to provide technical assistance to the National Center for Food and Nutrition, the General Directorate of Health, and other institutions to strengthen the system of surveillance and monitoring of rice fortification. Methods of micronutrient analysis, requirements and criteria to verify the quality of rice fortification, among other topics, were discussed. This visit was part of WFP’s efforts to strengthen the capacities of institutions and officials of the Ministry of Health, and at the same time promote the fortification of rice in the fight against anaemia.
Cocina con Causa returned to the air on 26 April for the second part of the second season. The program is broadcast on the Government-owned channel, TV Perú, every Friday at 11am and seeks to contribute to the national fight against malnutrition. The new chapters were recorded in different regions of Peru and seek to revalue traditional cuisine and promote healthy eating.
WFP Peru's experiences in communications, including Cocina con Causa, were presented jointly with PCI Media at the “WFP Friends of Nutrition” (Executive Board Members) and in a Nutrition Brown Bag meeting on 30 April at WFP headquarters.