WFP Peru Country Brief, April 2019

Thelma Alfaro from the Research and Teaching Institute on Nutrition and Health in Costa Rica travelled to Peru with the support of the WFP Peru to provide technical assistance to the National Center for Food and Nutrition, the General Directorate of Health, and other institutions to strengthen the system of surveillance and monitoring of rice fortification. Methods of micronutrient analysis, requirements and criteria to verify the quality of rice fortification, among other topics, were discussed. This visit was part of WFP’s efforts to strengthen the capacities of institutions and officials of the Ministry of Health, and at the same time promote the fortification of rice in the fight against anaemia.