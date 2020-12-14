WFP delivers aid to over 211,000 families affected by COVID-19 pandemic

During the months of the COVID-19 pandemic, around 211,000 vulnerable families benefited from more than 2,450 tons of humanitarian aid thanks to the logistics support provided by the United Nations World Food Programme in Peru.

As part of its response to the crisis caused by COVID-19 this year, the Logistics Assistance Project of the UN World Food Programme made it possible to distribute food aid to 30 districts across Lima and 14 regions across Peru.

To that end, more than 303 trips were made throughout the country.

The humanitarian aid consisted of 2,213 tons of food, 147 tons of water, and 90 tons of non-food items.

The supplies were used to make 104,000 food baskets, as well as 4,400 kits including hygiene and cleaning items, blankets, among other products.

Among the beneficiaries, the program included 8,000 Venezuelan families living in Lima Metropolitan Area.

Additionally, 4,000 hygiene kits and more than 1,300 food baskets were delivered to vulnerable populations in 5 provinces within Ancash region.

About the project

The Logistics Assistance Project was created after the Peruvian Government requested the United Nations — through the World Food Programme — to develop a comprehensive logistics plan for the provision of on-demand services in the country, in the face of the humanitarian and economic crisis — triggered by COVID-19 — that challenges the Government's emergency response capabilities.

The project consists of providing technical assistance for support in reception, storage, and distribution of humanitarian aid goods, which need to be delivered to the vulnerable and affected population in the event of any emergency.