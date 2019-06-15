Venezuelans are required passports, visas to enter Peru

10:13 | Tumbes (Tumbes region), Jun. 15.

The National Superintendence of Migrations has reaffirmed the measure ordered by the Peruvian Government to only allow the entry into national territory of Venezuelan citizens holding passports and corresponding humanitarian visas, which came into force on Saturday at 00:00 hours (local time).

President Martin Vizcarra said the measure aims to guarantee a safe and orderly migration.

Within this framework, the agency notified all national and border checkpoints about this order, so migration inspectors could comply with it.

According to the Peruvian Government, the Bolivarian nation citizens —who have passports (whether valid, about to expire, or expired) as well as humanitarian visas— will be allowed to enter the Inca country starting today.

Venezuelan migrants will be able to apply for temporary migration, residence, or humanitarian residence. For the latter, the birth certificates of children under the age of 9 will be considered valid.

Likewise, the Peruvian Government will welcome —due to humanitarian reasons— the Venezuelan citizens of legal age carrying only their IDs (no passport needed), who have family residing in Peru, or if they are in an extremely vulnerable situation.

This condition also applies to pregnant women in extremely-vulnerable situation and elders over the age of 60.

On the other hand, minors who enter Peruvian territory —in order to reunite with their parents— will only need their birth certificates.

Venezuelan citizens can apply for humanitarian visas at the Peruvian Consulates based in Venezuela (Caracas and Puerto Ordaz), Colombia (Bogota, Medellin, and Leticia), and Ecuador (Cuenca, Guayaquil, Quito, Machala, and Loja).

Tourist visa

Moreover, Venezuelan nationals will be able to request tourist, business, or different types of visas at any Inca country's consulate located abroad.

Days ago, the Foreign Affairs Ministry urged each Venezuelan citizen to obtain a corresponding visa before leaving for Peru or arriving at any Peruvian immigration checkpoint.

Tumbes

Migrations Head Frieda Roxana del Aguila confirmed this order.

Peru currently hosts at least 800,000 Venezuelans.