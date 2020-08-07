U.S. Government Assistance to Peru: COVID-19 Response

To date, the U.S. Government has allocated more than $20 million in new resources to assist Peru in its emergency response to COVID-19. The aid continues a strong history of investing in Peru’s health care systems and long-term development, mainly through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). Ongoing U.S. Government-funded programs and partners are also adapting activities to respond to this unprecedented crisis. Over the last 20 years, U.S. assistance to Peru totals more than $3.5 billion, including $265 million in the health sector. Emergency assistance comes from USAID’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance, the Department of Defense Humanitarian Assistance Program, and the Department of State’s Emergency Refugee and Migration Assistance.

NEW ACTIVITIES AND TECHNICAL SUPPORT

INTERNATIONAL DISASTER ASSISTANCE - COVID 19 SUPPLEMENTAL SUPPORT

Partners: Americares, World Food Programme, Save the Children, Socios en Salud,

ADRA (Adventist Development and Relief Agency), and RET International

Total USAID/Washington (BHA) Investment: $7 million - Duration: July 2020 – January 2021

Six new grants through the USAID’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance will provide humanitarian assistance aimed at alleviating the impacts of COVID-19 in those communities most affected by the pandemic. This assistance helps alleviate strain on Peru's overburdened health system through disease surveillance and clinical case management, as well as access for primary care and mental health services for vulnerable populations through community based support, mobile medical clinics and medical teleconsultations. Activities also afford protective services to children and victims of gender-based violence. Finally, interventions will help reduce COVID-19 infection through the provision of basic hygiene supplies and clean water, and support for public health, hygiene and risk reduction communications campaigns. Target communities are those in seven regions where insecurity, limited health services and poverty combine to accelerate risk for COVID-19 transmission.

ALLIANCE WITH PARTNERS IN HEALTH

Partner: Socios En Salud, local affiliate of Partners In Health

Total USAID Investment: $2.9 million - Duration: April 2020 – April 2021

This Alliance supports aggressive contact tracing, community mobilization, and systematic screening and isolation to prevent community spread of COVID-19. The Alliance administers COVID-19 tests (with private funds) for the most vulnerable patients, provide medical teleconsultations, and activate a community health worker network to safely reach families in need of clinical and social support. The Alliance is also improving oxygen generation capabilities, severe case management capacity, and infection prevention and control in health facilities prioritized by Peru’s Ministry of Health. The investment mobilizes private contributions, including over $1 million from Boston-based Partners In Health.

ALLIANCE FOR SOCIAL AND ECONOMIC RECOVERY IN THE PERUVIAN AMAZON

Partners: CEDRO (Peruvian NGO) and Rainforest Foundation (U.S.-based NGO and sub-partner)

Total USAID Investment: $3 million - Duration: May 2020 – May 2022

This Alliance helps mitigate the adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on vulnerable populations, particularly in indigenous communities and other vulnerable areas in the Amazon. Leveraging local private partners, the activity mobilizes community health promoters, deploys a risk communication and community engagement strategy, and expands community-based psychosocial services. The Alliance also addresses economic recovery by providing business development assistance to micro-, small- and medium-sized entrepreneurs and expanding access to credit for business expansion.

COVID-19 SUPPLEMENTAL FUNDING

Partners: International Organization for Migration (IOM) and UN Fund for Children (UNICEF)

Total State/Population, Refugees and Migration Bureau Investment: $415,000 IOM / $130,000 UNICEF

These funds support COVID-19 related needs for refugees, migrant, and host communities, expanding the ongoing work of international organizations with a longtime partnership in Peru.

ECONOMIC SUPPORT FOR VULNERABLE VENEZUELANS

Partner: Acción Contra el Hambre

Total USAID Investment: $250,000 - Duration: May - June 2020

This short-term project helped mitigate the economic impacts of the COVID-19 quarantine on Venezuelan migrants and refugees in Lima. The grant boosted household budgets through access to basic household items, and provided health information. Through an extensive volunteer network, the project assisted 4,200 Venezuelan families and nearly 16,800 people in one month.