UNOSAT Peru earthquake of 26 May 2019 Population exposure analysis

Overview

On Sunday 26 May 2019 at 07:41 UTC time, a M8.0 earthquake hit the northern part of Peru at a depth of ~130km. The epicenter is located in Loreto Region at ~700km NE of Lima.

Based on the intensity data from the USGS as of 26 May 2019, and population data from WorldPop2015 (100m resolution), UNITAR-UNOSAT conducted a population exposure analysis in response of the earthquake. Based on the analysis results, which are detailed in this report, UNITAR-UNOSAT identified about 3,500,000 people were exposed to intensities greater than V.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR – UNOSAT.