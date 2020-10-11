The United States Provides 250 Ventilators to Peru to Respond to COVID-19

The United States Government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), has donated a second shipment of 250 brand-new, state-of-the-art ventilators to Peru to assist its fight against COVID-19.

The ventilators, produced in the United States, reflect leading-edge and in-demand technology. They are compact, deployable, and provide Peru with flexibility in treating patients affected by the virus.

In addition to the ventilators, USAID is funding a tailored package of support that includes accompanying equipment, service plans, and technical assistance. This donation builds on the $25 million the U.S. State Department and USAID have committed to Peru in response to the pandemic, which is helping to strengthen clinical care, disseminate health messages, build lab capacity, improve disease surveillance, and more.

Through an All-of-America approach, the United States is providing life-saving support by coordinating with the Government of Peru and other stakeholders to identify priority areas for investment.