The United States Donates 70 Medical Oxygen Balloons to Communities in the Peruvian Amazon

As part of the cooperation of the United States Government to Peru in the fight against covid19, the National Commission for Development and Life without Drugs (DEVIDA) delivered 70 medical oxygen balloons, donated by USAID in alliance with Partners in Health, to 17 health centers in the regions of Huánuco, San Martín and Ucayali in the Peruvian Amazon that have been severely hit by the pandemic. The purpose of this donation is to support vulnerable communities in containing the impact of the second wave of Covid-19.