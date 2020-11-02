UNICEF Peru COVID-19 Situation Report No. 8: 31 October 2020

Situation in Numbers

902,503 Laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases (MoH, 31 October)

34,476 COVID-19 deaths (MoH, 31 October)

167 child deaths (MoH, 31 October)

Highlights

Peru is the countrywith the highest COVID-19mortality rate in the world, is the second most affected in the region and has the sixth highest number of casesin the world, with 902,573 confirmed cases and 34,476 deaths, including 167 children and adolescents, as of 31 October 2020. With a population of 32 million and only 1,526 ICU available beds nationwide, the health system isstruggling to cope with the situation.

In response to the pandemic, on 16 March 2020, the Government of Peru declared a national state of emergency, extended to 30November 2020, closed borders until October, and imposed a mandatory national quarantine that has been gradually lifted as of July. These actions have been complemented by various health regulations, the “I Learn at Home” remote mass public education strategy,social protectionmeasures and an economic stimulus package.

Nevertheless, the ILO reports a 10.5 per cent fall in the average actual income over the last year and predicts 1.5 million jobs lost by December, while the Central Reserve Bank of Peru predicts a 12.7 per cent GDP contraction for 2020. UNICEF also projects that more than 1.2 million new children and adolescents will fall into poverty by the end of 2020, over 500,000 in extreme poverty (UNICEF,October2020).

The Government of Peru’s focus on the immediate socioeconomic response is not conducive to addressing structural challenges of the social protection system (UNICEF, September 2020), which increases the risks faced by the most vulnerable, especially women and girls, families living in poverty whose livelihoods have been impacted by the quarantine, indigenous communities with limited access to health services, and migrants and displaced people in overcrowded living conditionswith limited localsupport networks.

UNICEF’s response strategy focuses on helping ensure children’s rights are fulfilled. Sincethe start ofthe emergency, main resultsinclude:

• Psychosocial support and violence prevention videos for the “I Learn at Home” remote publiceducation strategy have been viewed187,130 times.

• On UNICEF social media, information and messages on COVID-19 have had a reach of 17,676,495 and 432,547 engagements.

• UNICEF-supported “I learn at home” TV ads reached 409,063 people in two Amazonian regions, and 221,000 in otherregions.

• Hygiene kits reached 38,559 people, including 23,255 children and adolescents.