UNICEF Peru COVID-19 Situation Report No. 7: 30 September 2020

Situation in Numbers

814,829 Laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases (MoH, 30 September)

32,463 COVID-19 deaths (MoH, 30 September)

146 child deaths (MoH, 30 September)

Highlights

Peru is the country with the highest COVID-19 mortality rate in the world, is the second most affected in the region and has the sixth highest number of cases in the world, with 814,829 confirmed cases and 32,463 deaths, including 146 children and adolescents, as of 30 September. With a population of 32 million and only 1,703 ICU beds nationwide, the health system isstruggling to cope with the situation.

In response to the pandemic, on 16 March the Government of Peru declared a national state of emergency, extended to 31 October, closed borders, and imposed a mandatory national quarantine that has been gradually lifted as of July. These actions have been complemented by various health regulations, the “I Learn at Home” remote mass public education strategy, social protection measures and an economic stimulus package.

However, the ILO reports a 10.5 per cent fall in the average actual income over the last year and predicts 1.5 million jobs lost by December, while the Central Reserve Bank of Peru predicts a 12.7 per cent GDP contraction for 2020. This increases the risks faced by the most vulnerable, especially women and girls, families living in poverty whose livelihoods have been impacted by the quarantine, indigenous communities with limited access to health services, and migrants and displaced people in overcrowded living conditions with limited local support networks. The harsh economic impact and some discontent with the response have led to two cabinet changesin a context of political turmoil.

UNICEF’s response strategy focuses on helping ensure children’s rights are fulfilled. Since the start of the emergency, main results include: